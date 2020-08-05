Ocala city council passes mask mandate for indoor businesses

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala city council passed a mask mandate for indoor businesses.
Employees and visitors will have to wear a face covering while they are inside a business.
A person caught without a mask for the third time could face a $25 fine.
The following people are exempt from wearing a mask inside businesses:
- Anyone under the age of 7
- Anyone with a health condition and a face covering will cause impairment
- Anyone following social distancing rules
- Anyone eating or drinking at a restaurant
- A person separated by coworkers by a barrier or partition