Ocala city council passes mask mandate for indoor businesses

People caught without a mask for a third time could face a $25 fine

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala city council passed a mask mandate for indoor businesses.

Employees and visitors will have to wear a face covering while they are inside a business.

A person caught without a mask for the third time could face a $25 fine.

The following people are exempt from wearing a mask inside businesses:

  • Anyone under the age of 7
  • Anyone with a health condition and a face covering will cause impairment
  • Anyone following social distancing rules
  • Anyone eating or drinking at a restaurant
  • A person separated by coworkers by a barrier or partition

