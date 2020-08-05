What the honk: Tigers in traffic and another reminder, don’t stop on train tracks

You guys have no idea how much I look forward to this every week. It’s like having honorary troopers out and about looking for violations to send me, and oh, do I appreciate it.

Don’t stop on the tracks, ever

Why can’t we figure this out? I mean there are markings in the travel lane, signs that say “Don’t stop on the tracks” and then obvious tracks in the middle of the road. I try to put myself in some of your shoes and figure out your mindset when stopping on the tracks but all I get by doing that is a headache. I promise you, whether you drive a truck or in this case a Dodge Charger, you are going to lose that battle when the train comes cruising through. Do us all a favor and stop, stopping on the tracks.

U-turn, just no

This is a good one. Talk about WHAT THE HONK are you even thinking? Watch the car in the right left turning lane. Out of all the violations in the world I bet none of you thought they would pull a U-turn, yes a U-turn. Where their mind was I have no clue, but come on folks. Could you imagine the crash this could have caused? The fact that they conduct the turn as smooth as they did reminds me some of you have no clue what you’re doing out there.

Tiger on the highway

So play along with me here, you’re sitting at a traffic light, minding your own business. Then suddenly you see out of your peripheral vision something slowly rise out of the bed of this red pickup truck. Yes, that’s a fully grown tiger in that cage. If anything has proven itself for 2020 it’s that anything is possible, even tigers in traffic. This large feline was secured in a pretty hefty cage but they don’t look to happy. Eyes like that focused on me as a driver, no thank you, I’d be out!

I want to share the things you’re seeing. Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and send them to me over at clickorlando.com/whatthehonk or you can email them to me at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

As always, drive safely out there.