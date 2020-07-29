What the Honk! Driver on phone, dog on shoulder and cartwheels

So many drivers do so many dumb things and I am so thankful I have you and technology to catch it. Let get right to it.

When you’re out and about at work and driving a company vehicle, the number one rule of thumb is to make sure you’re driving right.

In the first clip, the guy is doing it so wrong it almost hurts. Sign on the door says “Driver does not carry cash”…. but if you look close he sure does carry his phone. I can’t put enough emphasis on how you need to eliminate distractions in your car. You can easily receive a ticket for this and you look dumb doing it.

Check out this trio in the next clip out for an afternoon stroll.

I have never seen such a chill Chihuahua, let alone on a driver’s shoulder. What gets me with this is the look on the dogs face. Absolutely chill with not a care in the world. But I am a little confused. Driver has gloves on, no mask. The passenger has no gloves and no mask and yet the dog has no worries.

Chances are you may have seen the last video on social media.

It’s definitely been making the rounds and we’re told it was taken early one-morning last week at the Wawa on Orange Blossom Trail near the Florida Mall.

This guy is doing everything he can to be in the way of this garbage truck. Cartwheels I’m not sure if that can be classified as dancing... even laying down in the middle of the driveway there... All blocking the truck. No real surprise Orange County deputies showed up and the guy continued his antics. I definitely do not recommend trying to block traffic or cartwheel away from the cops. It didn’t work out for him, he ended up in cuffs with charges of resisting an officer with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer.

