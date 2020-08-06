Avalon Park woman saves neighbor who was choking on steak

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Avalon Park gym teacher was home alone and choking on a steak when he made the desperate decision to sprint to his neighbor’s house.

Billy Bass, who lives alone, said he only had about 30 seconds to get to his longtime friend, Karen Aranda.

“I hit the door as hard as I could knocking. I was going to my knees. When she opened the door, I made the choking signal,” Bass said.

Aranda opened the door to her struggling friend. She immediately recognized he couldn't breathe.

Aranda turned Bass around and started performing the Heimlich maneuver. After two strong pulls, the steak popped out.

“I don’t know where I got the strength. I have absolutely no upper body strength. I can’t even do a push-up and you see Billy. He’s a big guy,” Aranda said,

For her quick reaction time, Aranda is this week’s Getting Results Award winner. News 6 gave her a plaque for her efforts.

As for Bass, he gave Aranda a 6-pack of beer.

“I thought I was gonna get a car or some money, but nope. Just beer,” Aranda joked.