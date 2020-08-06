Get a free dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts next week in honor of educators

As we head back to school during the coronavirus pandemic, Krispy Kreme wants to sweeten the week with free doughnuts.

In honor of educators, teachers will receive a free dozen glazed doughnuts and a brewed coffee between Aug. 10-14, the restaurant announced.

Educators must present a teacher’s ID to receive the offer.

Don’t worry if you’re not a teacher, there’s a deal for you too.

School looks different this year & everyone is helping to educate kids no matter where the classroom is📚✏️To thank our educators, get a FREE Straight A Dozen w/any dozen purchase, 8/11 only🍩



US & CAN participating shops only. While supplies last. Info - https://t.co/LEJAIKu76G pic.twitter.com/suwe2iIpcB — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) August 5, 2020

Krispy Kreme will give you a free Straight “A” dozen with the purchase of any dozen. It’s only on Aug. 11 though.

The doughnut shop says you can then share those free sweets with the educators in your life.

The Straight “A” dozen includes nine glazed and three doughnuts filled with its classic kreme, topped with chocolate and sprinkles. And a cute A+ to go along with it.

To take part in the offer, simply stop by your local Krispy Kreme on Aug. 11 or redeem online.

