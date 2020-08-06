93ºF

Local News

Get a free dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts next week in honor of educators

No purchase necessary for teachers

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Tags: Food, Consumer, Food deals, Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme Straight "A" dozen
Krispy Kreme Straight "A" dozen

As we head back to school during the coronavirus pandemic, Krispy Kreme wants to sweeten the week with free doughnuts.

In honor of educators, teachers will receive a free dozen glazed doughnuts and a brewed coffee between Aug. 10-14, the restaurant announced.

Educators must present a teacher’s ID to receive the offer.

Don’t worry if you’re not a teacher, there’s a deal for you too.

Krispy Kreme will give you a free Straight “A” dozen with the purchase of any dozen. It’s only on Aug. 11 though.

The doughnut shop says you can then share those free sweets with the educators in your life.

The Straight “A” dozen includes nine glazed and three doughnuts filled with its classic kreme, topped with chocolate and sprinkles. And a cute A+ to go along with it.

To take part in the offer, simply stop by your local Krispy Kreme on Aug. 11 or redeem online.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: