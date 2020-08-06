Photo shows suspected gunman in shooting that killed 14-year-old boy, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released a photo they say shows the suspected gunman in a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy dead.

Deputies said the shooting happened Wednesday around 6 p.m. on Cypress Street and Willie Mays Parkway.

The teenage victim, who was identified Thursday afternoon as Daquarvious Fudge, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of a gunshot wound.

The picture released Thursday shows a person with their torso sticking out of the rear window of a silver or gold Nissan Altima while aiming a gun.

Deputies said they believe three or four people were in the 2011 or 2012 Nissan at the time of the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the suspected shooter or the vehicle is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and a $5,000 reward is being offered.