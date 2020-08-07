Titusville police arrest barricaded suspect

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police arrested a person involved in a domestic disturbance Friday afternoon, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Police responded to the 3700 block of Militia Drive at 12:15 p.m. Police said a suspect was possibly armed and barricaded inside the home.

No information was provided about what led up to the incident.

Around 2:30 p.m., police said the person was in custody. Charges are pending.

No other information was available. Check back for updates on this developing story.