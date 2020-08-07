Watch live at 2: Volusia County leaders provide COVID-19 update

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Volusia County are expected to hold a news conference Friday to provide updates on the County’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics during Friday’s news conference will include the county’s ongoing COVID-19 assistance programs, information on Animal Service’s free food and microchip event as well as an update from the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County.

COVID-19 update for Volusia County: Friday, Aug. 7



Last night, DOH sent 69 new monitored addresses & cleared 0. New total- 4,197. To date, we've flagged 4,884, removed 687.



On Friday the Florida Department of Health reported 166 new positive cases of coronavirus in Volusia County bringing the county’s total to 7,654.

The county has had 565 hospitalizations and 126 deaths related to COVID-19.

On Thursday, new deaths were reported in Brevard, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and Volusia counties.

There have been 518,075 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Florida since March.

Watch the news conference in the video player above at 2 p.m.