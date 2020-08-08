2nd suspect arrested in Orlando homicide

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A second suspect was arrested Friday from a homicide in Orlando on July 29, according to the police department.

Orlando Police said officers arrested shooting suspect Deon Sykes for the homicide of Anfernee Adderley at the 7-Eleven parking lot on the 5500 block of Orange Blossom Trail.

Artevious Benton is accused of being an accomplice and was arrested on Wednesday, according to police.

Investigators said he was arrested for his involvement in the shooting.

Officers said they are still looking another suspect.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.