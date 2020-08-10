Applications for funds from CARES Act available in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Applications for funds from the CARES Act are available in Sumter County, according to county officials.

The funding is for renters and homeowners who have been directly impacted by the coronavirus, county officials said.

County officials said funds will be distributed by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

The county can allocate $309,029.

The funds will be available on a first come first serve basis.

Anyone interested in applying for assistance can click this link.

County officials said households must be at or below 120 percent of the area median income for Sumter County.

CLICK HERE FOR MEDIAN INCOME FOR EACH COUNTY IN CENTRAL FLORIDA

The applicant’s property must be in Sumter County

Applications for program assistance, rental assistance, and mortgage assistance can be found here.