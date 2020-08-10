First look at Brevard County classrooms as teachers return to school

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A new video from Rockledge High School shows what the teachers union calls the “ideal classroom” for the start of the new year.

The Brevard Federation of Teachers’ video showed hand sanitizer, wipes, masks, Plexiglas, and spacing between desks.

The union said the classroom makes them feel confident about teachers safely coming back to schools Monday and their students in another two weeks.

“Two weeks of what we call preplanning in order to prepare their rooms, prepare their lessons and most importantly, learn about the safety measures that are in place,” Brevard Federation of Teachers President Anthony Colucci said. ”I feel confident at this point that we’ve gotten all the protections that we possibly can and this is as positive as it can be to return to brick and mortar schools during these circumstances,” Colucci continued.

The teachers union's new video also showed how daily temperature checks would work - touchless thermometers that can check 30 students in under a minute.

The teachers union does not think every classroom will meet the guidelines as well as the one in its video does.

In those cases, the union suggests that more students pick learning from home options.

“What we’re hoping is that many students take advantage of the eLearning opportunities so that we will have fewer students in those classes and therefore, more space,” Colucci said.

School board member Matt Susin is a former teacher and he gave his approval to seeing desks six feet apart.

“And in cases where it gets closer, we’ll just have to put the other guidelines together and do what we can,” Susan said.

School board members will meet Tuesday morning to discuss creating standards for judging how to know if schools are staying safe.