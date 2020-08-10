Ocala mayor vetoes coronavirus mask mandate

OCALA, Fla. – A mask mandate that passed last week during a city council meeting has been vetoed by the mayor, meaning that as of now, it won’t go into effect.

Four out of five Ocala city council members voted in favor of requiring mask use inside indoor businesses and fining a violator $25 upon their third offense in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The rule would not apply to those eating or drinking, anyone under 17, anyone following social distancing rules, anyone separated by a barrier or partition and those with certain health conditions.

Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn posted on Facebook Monday morning that he had vetoed the measure.

I just VETOED the mask ordinance! Posted by Kent Guinn on Monday, August 10, 2020

The post garnered 500 comments within about three hours, with some thanking the mayor for his decision and others saying that a mask mandate could help save lives.

As of Monday, Marion County has reported 6,573 COVID-19 cases, 493 hospitalizations and 89 deaths.

