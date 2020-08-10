Portion of Apopka roadway shut down as police investigate shooting

APOPKA, Fla. – A portion of a roadway in Apopka is shut down while authorities investigate a shooting in the area, according to the Apopka Police Department.

Photos from near the intersection of West 13th Street and Ocoee Apopka Road on Monday afternoon showed an area blocked off by yellow tape and police cruisers.

Police only confirmed that a shooting was under investigation and said more information would be released shortly.

No other details were immediately available.

