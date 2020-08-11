3 charged in connection with Osceola County shooting

Three people were arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that happened earlier this month at a 7-Eleven in Osceola County.

The victim was attacked and shot multiple times on Aug. 3 at a 7 Eleven gas station at 5085 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said Kione White, 23, attacked the victim and Christian Colon, 25, shot the victim.

Authorities determined Lachaunda Woods, 31, supplied the handgun used to shoot the victim, according to a news release.

Colon is charged with attempted murder, Woods is charged with carrying a concealed firearm, tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact to a first-degree felony. White is charged with battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The arrest report obtained through a public records request was completely redacted.