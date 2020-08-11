Suicidal man causes temporary lockdown at DeLand city hall, authorities say

DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand City Hall was on lockdown Tuesday morning as Volusia County authorities searched for a man who shot himself and made threatening comments, according to city officials.

In a tweet, the city said a man “apparently shot himself and later made threatening comments to harm himself and others if law enforcement tried to stop him.”

Officials said the man was at City Hall on South Florida Avenue for a short time but left.

The lockdown was lifted just before 9:30 a.m.

City officials said the man was contained in a parking lot outside of AdventHealth DeLand. The public was asked to avoid the area.

