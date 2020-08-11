Mayor Demings predicts ‘catastrophic results’ if there’s no eviction assistance

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he will introduce a proposal on Tuesday to help hundreds of residents avoid eviction.

“We have to work with the courts, we have to work with the landlords and we have to work with the individuals,” Demings told News 6.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-FL, extended the moratorium on evictions through Sept. 1, but this time around, the extension only applies to people who were directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Demings said he will propose using $20 million in federal CARES Act money to held keep people in their homes.

According to county officials, under the proposal, residents would qualify for assistance if they were at least two months behind on rent, tenants and property owners would have to agree on accepting the assistance and applications could begin by the end of the month.

“We have to take some action in order to keep people in their homes,” Demings said. “Otherwise, that could have catastrophic results for the entire community if people find themselves homeless at this period of time.”

Demings expected a lot of discussion about this during the Orange County commissioners meeting on Tuesday, but he also said he expected approval of a plan to help.

“I don’t have a crystal ball, but I believe that the members of the current board of county commissioners -- they have a kind of foresight and the type of compassion for our community,” he said.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m., and it will be streamed online