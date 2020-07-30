Gov. DeSantis extends temporary ban on evictions until September

ORLANDO, Fla. – The executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis to temporarily suspended all evictions and foreclosures for non-payment related to COVID-19 has been extended until Sept. 1.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued the extension on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF FAQ ABOUT EVICTION PROTECTIONS AND HOUSING ASSISTANCE

Orange County has posted answers to frequently asked questions about eviction protections and housing assistance.

Tenants will have to pay the back rent at some point to avoid eviction.

County officials said a tenant who can’t pay rent after the executive order is lifted should contact their landlord and ask for an extension on rent payment.

Roberta Walton with Orange County Clerk of Courts said in a virtual meeting last week landlords can still evict tenants for non-COVID-19 reasons.

Walton urges tenants to be in contact with their landlord if they are struggling with payments due to coronavirus.

She said if a tenant and a landlord do agree on a new payment plan, the tenant should make sure to get it in writing.

Attorney Jay Mobley with Legal Aid in Orange County encouraged landlords to tell tenants to reach out to United Way if they are struggling with payments.