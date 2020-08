ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex on Rio Grande Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened before 3:45 p.m. at Oakmont Apartments.

As of 4:30 p.m., police said the scene was secured and those involved were “accounted for.”

A news release did not provide the victim’s name, age or further details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.