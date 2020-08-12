Man nicknamed ‘Detroit’ arrested in fatal Daytona Beach stabbing, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man who had been wanted for weeks in connection with a fatal stabbing during a fight has been taken into custody, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Records show 37-year-old Nicholas Christopher Harris, who goes by the nickname “Detroit,” was with Adrian Allen at an apartment on Jean Street the night of July 25 when, for some reason, the two got into a physical altercation.

A witness said Harris was punching the victim before he pulled out a gold switchblade knife and stabbed Allen multiple times, the report said.

Police said Allen, who was unarmed, died as a result of his injuries.

Harris was identified as a suspect in the days after the stabbing.

Police said on Wednesday that Harris had been arrested on a second-degree murder charge.