Orange County School Board passes revised face covering policy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County School Board passed a revised face covering policy during Tuesday’s school board meeting.

The revision presented to the board when students would not be required to wear face masks.

During periodic breaks

While outdoors and following social distancing guidelines

During regularly scheduled mealtimes

During strenuous physical activity

While playing an instrument

During limited instructional time

Recipient of medical care

The policy adopted by the board came after a caravan of demonstrators blared their car horns demanding a safe reopening of the district.

“I’m scared to death that someone is going to get sick and very seriously sick,” Mary-Grace Surrena said.

Some members and supporters of the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association decorated their vehicles with signs and held placards saying things like, “History will be your judge,”

“We have to ensure that there is distance learning until we can get levels lower,” President of OCCTA Wendy Doromal said.

Adding a voice to the chorus of opposition were callers during a heated public comment.

“I want you to face the same consequences, that you are making us face. Shame on all of you,” one caller said.

Chair of the school board Teresa Jacobs spoke up in response to the criticism.

“It is incredibly insulting for people to call in here and to think any of us up here do not understand how important human lives are,” Jacobs said.

Board member Angie Gallo called for more guidance from the medical advisory committee.

“I would like to make a motion to change the scope of the committee to include a recommendation on whether or not we should open up our schools,” Gallo said.

The medical advisory committee plans to meet twice this week and board members said they expect some type of guidance ahead of the district’s face to face reopening on Aug. 21.