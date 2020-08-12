Trial in murder of Osceola County mother Nicole Montalvo postponed

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The trial of three family members charged in connection with the murder of an Osceola County mother has been postponed.

According to court records, the trial of Christopher Otero-Rivera, his father, Angel Rivera, and his mother, Wanda Rivera, has been delayed until September 29.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin August 24 in Osceola County.

Otero-Rivera and Angel Rivera have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Nicole Montalvo.

The 33-year-old estranged wife of Otero-Rivera disappeared in October 2019. Her remains were later found on property owed by the Rivera family.

Wanda Rivera has been charged with being an accessory, evidence tampering and lying to law enforcement.