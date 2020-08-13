Due to high demand, Orange County closing micro-grant applications

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County will close the micro-grant application portal Thursday evening after receiving a large response from home-based small businesses, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.

The county began accepting applications on Monday for its micro-grant program for home-based businesses and four days later had received 1,200 applications. The program was founded by $3 million from the county’s portion of the federal CARES Act money.

The grants ranged from $1,000 to $3,000 but the average grant so far has been $2,500, according to the county.

Due to high demand applications will close at 6 p.m. Thursday. The mayor said the county will reopen the portal after the current applications are processed.