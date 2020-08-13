Orange County School Board to hold special meeting before in-person learning begins

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County School Board will meet for a final time to discuss possible changes to the school district’s reopening plan before some students return to campus for in-person learning.

While the semester started virtually for all Orange County Public School students on Monday, those who opted for face-to-face learning will make their first trips to campus on Aug. 21. About 30% of students will return for in-person education.

The School Board filed a public notice that it will meet on Aug. 17 at 4:30 p.m., a few days before in-person learning starts.

According to the special meeting notice, the board will discuss the recommendations from the Medical Advisory Committee and make potential revisions to the OCPS 2020-2021 Optional Reopening Innovative Plan. A full meeting agenda was not immediately available.

The special meeting announcement comes a day after the Medical Advisory Committee for the Orange County Public Schools met for the second time to discuss how to safely reopening schools during a global pandemic.

The Medial Advisory Committee is made up of 11 doctors, nurses and hospital leaders representing Orlando Health, AdventHealth, Nemours and private practices. It was formed on July 30 to specifically assist with COVID-19 issues that the district faces.

The medical group can make recommendations to the School Board on reopening but ultimately it will be up to the school board to make changes, according to Orange County School Board Chairwoman Teresa Jacobs.