Orange County teacher, mom join teacher’s union to fight reopening schools

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A grassroots lawsuit filed by an Orange County teacher and another concerned mom has now been consolidated with the state’s largest teachers union, The Florida Education Association, in the battle to stop brick-and-mortar schools from reopening as ordered by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran’s emergency order.

Thursday morning the attorneys for both sides joined together for a virtual meeting to discuss the next steps in the court case which many have to happen before schools reopen face-to-face in Orange County on Aug. 21.

"We don't have time to dally here," said attorney Ron Meyer, representing all of the plaintiffs. "Teachers want to go back to school but they aren't dying to go back to school."

Jacob Stuart, Jr. and Billy Wieland are both attorneys representing Southwest Middle School teacher Kathryn Hammond and concerned mom and nurse Monique Bellefleur. They, along with the FEA, have filed for an emergency injunction that would prevent schools from physically reopening while case continues on in court.

"The injunctive relief would mean the judge would enter an order prohibiting all schools in the State of Florida from opening," Stuart said. "I imagine that the governor's office will appeal that immediately."

The attorney’s are clear, they want schools to reopen, just virtually.

That injunction hearing is set for Tuesday but before that happens, the attorney’s representing all of the defendants, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, Corocoran and others are hoping to dismiss the lawsuits all together. That motion to dismiss hearing is scheduled for Friday.

“The case is a most unusual case, it ask the court to things we think is impossible. It asks you to act like the Governor of the State of Florida,” said Attorney David Wells.