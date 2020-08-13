Seminole County school bus drivers prepare for first day of school

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Starting on Monday, hundreds of Seminole County school buses will hit the road for the start of the new school year.

Though students will have to adjust to a couple of new changes because of the virus.

"This year the most important thing is cleaning and sanitizing and cleaning, cleaning, and sanitizing," Stan McKinzie with transportation services said.

McKinzie said about 30 to 35 students will be on a bus depending on the size.

“With a school bus there’s no such thing as social distancing, but what we’re going to do as a district is minimize our routes. We usually carry 30,000 students and this year we are only carrying 15,000 students,” he said.

One of the first things a student will have to do when they get on the bus is grab hand sanitizer which is placed right by the door then they will have to walk up to their assigned seat.

"Every student will have an assigned seat. What we tried to do this year is preassigned seats to make sure we keep students from crossing each other," McKinzie said.

Seminole County school leaders said students will have to wear a mask on the bus as well as in school.

Each bus driver will have to do a deep cleaning at the end of the day.

"After high school, elementary, and middle school, every driver and employee has to clean their bus. Wherever students touch, they have to clean that bus after every run," McKinzie explained.

The first day of school in Seminole County starts Aug. 17.