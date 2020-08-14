Amber Alert issued for girl abducted at Orange County gas station

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a 16-year-old girl who authorities say was abducted at an Orange County gas station.

Orange County sheriff’s deputies said a man was caught on camera abducting the girl around 7 a.m. at a gas station in the 3200 block of South Goldenrod Road in Orlando.

Video tweeted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows the man at the counter of the convenience store near a girl wearing a baggy red T-shirt and dark-colored pants. From there, the video jumps to outside the store, where the girl is seen getting into a silver Toyota RAV4.

The man approaches the passenger’s side while the girl is sitting there, and he appears to reach in the vehicle and shut the door, video shows. Deputies said the man forced the girl into the vehicle.

The girl was described as white or Hispanic, about 5 feet, 6 inches tell and 135 pounds, with long brown hair.

The Hispanic man is believed to be in his mid-40s and about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants.

Authorities said they may be traveling in a gray 2004 Toyota RAV4, with the Florida tag 504RXA. The rear passenger window is broken.

Anyone who recognizes the man or girl or has information on their whereabouts it asked to call 911 immediately.