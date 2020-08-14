How many children have contracted coronavirus in Orange County?

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 200 children under the age 18 have contracted the coronavirus in Orange County within the last two weeks, according to numbers from the Florida Department of Health.

Dr. Raul Pino, FDOH Health Officer in Orange County, said since the beginning of the pandemic, Orange County has seen 2,021 children test positive. He said they’ve seen 291 test positive within the last two weeks alone.

AGE GROUP (within last two weeks) CASES <1 15 1-4 YEARS OLD 54 5-10 YEARS OLD 80 11-13 YEARS OLD 39 14-17 YEARS OLD 103 TOTAL 291

He also said they are getting a better look at the types of symptoms children are experiencing.

Most experience fever, headache, a dry cough, muscle aches and a runny nose, but a quarter of the children reported no symptoms at all.

SYMPTOMS PERCENTAGE Fever 39% No Symptoms 25% Headache 21% Dry Cough 21% Muscle Aches 16% Runny Nose 14% Taste Disorder 14% Sore Throat 14% Diarrhea 10% Shortness of Breath 7% Chills 6% Abdominal Pain 5% Productive Cough 5% Nausea 4% Vomitting 4%

Pino said that's concerning as children head back to brick-and-mortar schools for the school year.

He said his team is in the process of establishing a new COVID-19 test site designed for students only.

He said the site, which would be based near Lake Underhill, would only test students who were quarantined at some point during the school year.