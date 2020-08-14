82ºF

Local News

How many children have contracted coronavirus in Orange County?

Health officials learn more about childhood symptoms of COVID-19

Erik Sandoval, Reporter

Tags: coronavirus, COVID-19, Orange County
Florida child COVID-19 hospitalizations jump 23% as schools prepare to reopen
Florida child COVID-19 hospitalizations jump 23% as schools prepare to reopen

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 200 children under the age 18 have contracted the coronavirus in Orange County within the last two weeks, according to numbers from the Florida Department of Health.

Dr. Raul Pino, FDOH Health Officer in Orange County, said since the beginning of the pandemic, Orange County has seen 2,021 children test positive. He said they’ve seen 291 test positive within the last two weeks alone.

AGE GROUP (within last two weeks)CASES
<115
1-4 YEARS OLD54
5-10 YEARS OLD80
11-13 YEARS OLD39
14-17 YEARS OLD103
TOTAL291

He also said they are getting a better look at the types of symptoms children are experiencing.

Most experience fever, headache, a dry cough, muscle aches and a runny nose, but a quarter of the children reported no symptoms at all.

SYMPTOMSPERCENTAGE
Fever39%
No Symptoms25%
Headache21%
Dry Cough21%
Muscle Aches16%
Runny Nose14%
Taste Disorder14%
Sore Throat14%
Diarrhea10%
Shortness of Breath7%
Chills6%
Abdominal Pain5%
Productive Cough5%
Nausea4%
Vomitting4%

Pino said that's concerning as children head back to brick-and-mortar schools for the school year.

He said his team is in the process of establishing a new COVID-19 test site designed for students only.

He said the site, which would be based near Lake Underhill, would only test students who were quarantined at some point during the school year.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: