Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside apartment complex in northwest Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect in a fatal shooting outside an apartment complex in northwest Orlando on Aug. 5 has been arrested, according to police.

Orlando Police said Maurice Benn Jr.,19, was arrested in Lake County on Friday.

Police said the victim and the suspect were acquaintances and an argument ensued.

Investigators said Benn is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Brian Tassy around 1 a.m. outside of the Pineview Apartments.

Benn is also facing attempted first-degree murder with a firearm charge out of Lake County from an incident in June of 2019.