Video: Deputies investigate possible abduction at Orange County gas station

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Video taken at a local gas station Friday morning shows a man possibly abducting a woman, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the man was caught on camera at a gas station near Goldenrod Road around 7 a.m.

The video shows him at the counter at the convenience store and then a female wearing a baggy red shirt and athletic shorts approaches.

Detectives are looking for this man who is suspected of possibly abducting the female earlier this morning. If you have seen them, or this Toyota RAV-4 (TAG: 504RXA) please call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/q9BlRLoFYQ — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 14, 2020

From there, the footage jumps to outside the store where the female is seen getting into a silver Toyota RAV4 bearing license plate number 504RXA.

The man approaches the passenger’s side while the female is sitting there, he appears to reach in the vehicle then he shuts the door, video shows.

Deputies said the man was forcing the female into the vehicle.

The male is believed to be in his mid-40s and about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was wearing a white V-neck shirt and shorts. The female is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 135 pounds with long brown hair.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the female or has information on their whereabouts it asked to call 911 immediately.