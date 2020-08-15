Bar owners say meeting with DBPR in Brevard County was productive

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The owners of George and Dragon English Tavern in Cocoa Village tell News 6 they felt confident with their meeting with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations will result in bars opening soon.

“The meeting went great. I think It went better than I expected. Very positive,” Owner David Lemon said.

According to owners David Lemon and Simon Wells, DBPR discussed limiting capacity to 25% and setting a closing time for 10 p.m., which would get extended as COVID-19 cases go down.

“I feel like they are on the fast track and I get the feeling that they want to get this done,” Owner Simon Wells said.

The bar owners also said it was discussed that customers would not be allowed to stand up and order a drink.

“Which is obviously tricky, but it’s doable. If that’s the rules you have to have to come and drink in a bar to make it the same as a restaurant, that’s what we will do,” Wells said.

"They are going to be looking at all the meetings and the notes he's taken by Monday, as early as Monday, so hopefully they will come up with an answer quick," said Lemon.

Wells and Simon said DBPR told them it plans to meet with bar owners in Seminole County on Saturday and Orange County bar owners on Sunday.