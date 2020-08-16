Orange County deputies continue searching for possible drowning victim

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff's Office and Belle Isle police are continuing their search efforts after receiving reports of a man possibly drowning in the lake.

OCSO said around 7:53 p.m. Saturday they responded to the 2900 block of Nela Avenue in reference to a possible drowning. Witnesses reported seeing a Hispanic man in his 40s go into the water in the Lake Conway area, but he never resurfaced, according to the sheriff's office.

Belle Isle Mayor Nick Fouraker wrote on Facebook, "Man reportedly fell off boat and has not been seen. Non resident."

The marine patrol with the sheriff's office searched the waters Saturday night. They continued to search for the man at first light on Sunday.

Marilyn Rivera and her husband took a break during their bike ridge to watch the search efforts.

"This is a sad Sunday morning for us to hear that there might be a possibility of someone in the water," Rivera said.

She said they heard a helicopter flying over the neighborhood Saturday night, but didn't realize at the time search teams were looking for someone in the water.

She said she is hoping for a good outcome.

"It's very concerning because this is somebody's loved one that's a possibility that's out there and we don't know who this is going to affect," she said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.