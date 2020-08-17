DUI suspect had child in car at time of crash, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was twice the legal limit and had a 6-year-old girl in her car when she was involved in a crash in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 36-year-old woman from Miami stopped her sedan in the center lane of Interstate 75 and then because there was a disabled vehicle on the shoulder in that area, a 28-year-old man driving a pickup truck moved from the outside lane into the center lane and hit the back of the sedan.

Both vehicles rotated until they came to a final rest on the west shoulder of I-75.

During the investigation, troopers said they discovered the Miami woman had a blood alcohol level of 0.187. She was arrested on charges of DUI with property damage, child neglect without great bodily harm, driving without a license and careless driving, records show. She was not injured.

The 6-year-old girl in the sedan suffered minor injuries, according to authorities, as did the 28-year-old man driving the truck and his 31-year-old passenger.