Man killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – A man was killed when he was ejected from his SUV as it rolled over several times, according to the Mount Dora Police Department.

Records show the crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday on North Highway 19A between Bay Street and Triangle Drive.

A witness said Adrick Rojas, 36, was driving about 80 mph when he passed a vehicle in a no passing zone then he lost control of his Ford Expedition, overcorrected and left the roadway then overcorrected again and left the roadway for a second time and began rolling, a crash report said.

The SUV rolled over three times and during the process, Rojas was ejected and came to a final rest under the Expedition, according to police.

He died at the scene of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured.