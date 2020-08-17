88ºF

Missing child alert issued for Florida girl

London Gordon, 13, last seen in Boynton Beach

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Florida, London Gordon, Missing, Boynton Beach
A missing child alert has been issued for London Gordon, 13, who was last seen Monday in Boynton Beach. She was wearing a white shirt and gray athletic pants. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a girl reported missing in Boynton Beach, WPLG-TV reported.

London Gordon, 13, was last seen Monday in the area of the 3600 block of High Ridge Way, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

London is a Black girl, about 4 feet, 9 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray athletic pants.

Anyone with information about London’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-742-6100.

