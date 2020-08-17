Orange County School Board to vote on middle, high school student start date changes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County School Board will meet Monday to vote on possible changes to the district’s reopening plan after receiving recommendations from the medical advisory committee created to help schools reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Medical Advisory Committee sent its formal recommendation to the school district Friday afternoon, after a two-hour meeting earlier in the day.

During the committee meeting, the group of doctors, nurses and hospital leaders agreed to recommend face-to-face learning starting on Aug. 21 is reasonable, with caveats.

The medical committee made the following recommendations to the school board:

Allow for school reopenings but with staggered start dates for elementary, middle and high schools.

Reopen only elementary schools scheduled on Aug. 21

Reopen middle, high schools at a later date, possibly Aug. 31.

“We recommend the Board consider delaying the start date for face-to-face instruction to Monday, Aug. 31 for middle schools and high schools due to the higher potential for transmission and a potentially more complicated contact tracing process,” Dr. Vincent Hsu, OCPS Medical Advisory Committee member, wrote. “Delaying the start date allows time for further reduction in community spread and to assess the experience and resources needed in the event of a potential transmission event in one of the lower grades.”

Read the full list of recommendations here.

On Monday, the board will vote on these changes during the special meeting scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Check back for updates after the meeting begins.