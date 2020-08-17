Teen at center of Amber Alert ‘did not want law enforcement intervention'

ORLANDO, Fla. – A teen at the center of an Amber Alert in Orange County on Friday has been located, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Monday morning, “The female in this video has been located. She is safe and did not want law enforcement intervention.” Officials did not release any other information, including whether the teen knew the man or willingly went with him.

Hours after the Sheriff’s Office shared video Friday of what they believed was a man abducting the girl, believed to be about 16 years old, at a gas station, deputies said the man, identified as Alexander Lopez, 44, was located and arrested. Lopez was taken into custody after a good Samaritan spotted the Toyota Rav4 that Lopez was traveling in, records show.

A clerk at the gas station thought the interaction between Lopez and the teen was alarming enough to call 911, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert, officials said.

After a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash and foot chase, deputies said Lopez was taken into custody.

Lopez was described by authorities as having a “long and violent” criminal history.

Lopez was arrested on several charges, including grand theft, fleeing, reckless driving, burglary and petit theft.

He was being held without bond at the Orange County Jail.