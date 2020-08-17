WWE to run shows at Amway Center for 2 months

ORLANDO, Fla. – WWE will run shows at the Amway Center for two months starting with SmackDown on Friday.

No fans will be in attendance in-person at the shows.

“We are grateful to have WWE choose the Amway Center to keep our window venue staff working during the pandemic,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

Here is the WWE schedule at the Amway Center for the month of August:

SmackDown on Aug. 21

NXT TakeOver on Aug. 22

SummerSlam on Aug. 23

Monday Night Raw on Aug. 24

NXT on Aug. 26

Smackdown on Aug. 28

Payback on Aug. 30

Monday Night Raw on Aug. 31

“During these uncertain times our Amway Center has remained closed other than acting as the distribution center for AdventHealth,” Dyer said.

LED boards will be set up throughout the arena for virtual seating. Fans can register for a virtual seat at this link.

Dyer said safety measures are in place for the staff at the shows.

“During the residency, we’re adding additional safety and cleaning procedures. They include wearing masks, daily temperature screening, hand sanitation, physical distancing, and COVID testing for WWE talent and staff,” Dyer said.