Florida teachers’ union begins mediation with state over school reopening

Florida’s largest teachers’ union and attorneys for the state are meeting in Tallahassee Tuesday for court-ordered meditation in an attempt to come to an agreement on how to safely reopen school campuses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Florida Education Association is suing Gov. Ron DeSantis, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, the Florida Department of Education and others to stop Florida brick-and-mortar schools from physically reopening.

Last week, lawsuits filed by the FEA, the Orange County teachers union and a parent were combined. The unions are seeking a temporary injunction “to stop the reopening of schools until it is safe to do so” due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, civil rights organization NAACP and the NAACP Florida chapter joined the lawsuit as plaintiffs.

On Friday, a judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, inching the case one step closer to trial.

Both sides are currently in court-ordered mediation beginning Tuesday morning until midnight. If an agreement is not reached, pre-trail hearings will resume Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., according to the FEA.

If negotiations fail, Circuit Judge Charles Dodson will hear FEA’s motion for temporary injunctive relief against Corcoran’s emergency order for “districts to reopen physical school campuses in August or face financial penalties,” according to the FEA.

Earlier this summer, Corcoran issued an Emergency Order calling for brick-and-mortar schools to reopen five days a week in August.

A few school districts across the state have already welcomed students back. Central Florida’s largest school district in Orange County will open campuses on Friday. Many school districts have delayed the start of the school year to late August because of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, nearly 580,00 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19 and the state’s death toll is expected to approach 10,000 by the end of the week. Since March, more than 46,200 children in Florida have tested positive for the virus, including seven who have died. The youngest COVID-19 death in Florida was that of a 9-year-old girl in Putnam County.