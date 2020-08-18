80ºF

Here is how much money Orange County Schools spent during the pandemic

$8.5 million spent during pandemic

Tags: Orange County, Education
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Public School district posted a list of how much money was spent during the pandemic.

OCPS officials said the period of time goes back to March when the district and state were placed under a stay-at-home order.

The district has spent $8,556,861.71: 

  • Contracted personnel $338,179.71
  • Custodial supplies $490,042.37
  • Equipment $82,146.59
  • Face Shields/Goggles $2,334.89
  • Gloves $9,912.40
  • Masks $392,931.14
  • Paper products $351,329.82
  • Postage $91,477.03
  • Printing $45,807.96
  • Medical relief of duty/other pay $6,347,011.87
  • Sanitizer $121,640.94
  • Thermometers $19,701.40
  • Plexiglass $236,384.48
  • Other $27,961.17

The data was provided by the district’s financial officer.

