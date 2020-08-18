Here is how much money Orange County Schools spent during the pandemic

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Public School district posted a list of how much money was spent during the pandemic.
OCPS officials said the period of time goes back to March when the district and state were placed under a stay-at-home order.
The district has spent $8,556,861.71:
- Contracted personnel $338,179.71
- Custodial supplies $490,042.37
- Equipment $82,146.59
- Face Shields/Goggles $2,334.89
- Gloves $9,912.40
- Masks $392,931.14
- Paper products $351,329.82
- Postage $91,477.03
- Printing $45,807.96
- Medical relief of duty/other pay $6,347,011.87
- Sanitizer $121,640.94
- Thermometers $19,701.40
- Plexiglass $236,384.48
- Other $27,961.17
The data was provided by the district’s financial officer.