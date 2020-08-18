Here is how much money Orange County Schools spent during the pandemic

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Public School district posted a list of how much money was spent during the pandemic.

OCPS officials said the period of time goes back to March when the district and state were placed under a stay-at-home order.

The district has spent $8,556,861.71:

Contracted personnel $338,179.71

Custodial supplies $490,042.37

Equipment $82,146.59

Face Shields/Goggles $2,334.89

Gloves $9,912.40

Masks $392,931.14

Paper products $351,329.82

Postage $91,477.03

Printing $45,807.96

Medical relief of duty/other pay $6,347,011.87

Sanitizer $121,640.94

Thermometers $19,701.40

Plexiglass $236,384.48

Other $27,961.17

The data was provided by the district’s financial officer.