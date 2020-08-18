WATCH LIVE: Officials in Seminole County provide coronavirus response update

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials in Seminole County are expected to hold a news conference to provide updates throughout the county.

Speakers at Tuesday’s conference include Seminole County Chairman Jay Zembower, Emergency Manager Alan Harris, Superintendent Dr. Walt Griffin and Health Officer Donna Walsh.

[READ NEXT: 3,838 new coronavirus cases, 219 deaths reported as Floridians head to the polls]

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported that there have been 7,530 reported cases of COVID-19 in Seminole County.

518 people have been hospitalized in Seminole County and 151 have died as a result of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the online portal for Seminole CARES Small Business Grants will open.

“All funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and Seminole County advises businesses to gather all five supporting documents in advance to prepare for the application portal opening,” officials said.

According to officials, these one-time funds can be used for:

Rent or mortgage costs for the business location;

Payroll;

Utility costs for the business location;

Investments to meet reopening guidelines, such as purchasing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other workplace improvements directly related to mitigating the spread of COVID-19;

Remote access equipment, such as computers, software, and printers for employers to enable telecommuting to allow for social distancing; and/or

Internet-based communications and service delivery technology that helps directly address customers and/or employees in response to new work schedules & service/product delivery.

Access the portal by clicking or tapping here.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.