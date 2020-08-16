Florida Department of Health reports less than 4,000 new coronavirus cases

ORLANDO, Fla. – Coronavirus cases have been on a downward trend over the weekend as people prepare to cast their ballots for the primary election.

On Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 3,779 new COVID-19 cases. Almost 3,000 less than Saturday’s report.

The new cases bring the state’s running total since March to 573,416 cases.

The state also announced 107 new fatalities, bringing Florida’s death toll from the virus up to 9,587. That number includes 9,452 residents and 135 non-residents who died in Florida. New COVID-19 deaths are often delayed in reporting to the state DOH and those new deaths could have occurred within the past few weeks.

The positivity rate, which represents the number of people who tested positive for the first time compared to the overall number of tests reported by the DOH for the day prior was 7.71% on Saturday.

Health officials agree the rate should be under 10% to show cases are on the decline.

Many people who test positive for COVID-19 will have mild or no symptoms at all, which is why it is important to monitor hospitalizations and deaths attributed to the virus.

As of Sunday morning, there were 5,705 patients currently hospitalized with coronavirus in Florida, according to the state Agency for Healthcare Administration. The Florida Department of Health reported 267 new hospitalizations on Friday, bringing the overall total to 33,928 since March.

Here are three things to know about coronavirus in Central Florida and across the U.S. for Sunday:

Voting during a pandemic: Florida's primary is just around the corner and there are a few things you should know before heading to the polls this year. With the whirlwind the year 2020 has been and the coronavirus pandemic consuming most of our thoughts these days, it may be hard to believe that the elections are upon us, but there are some very important seats up for reelection. News 6 has compiled everything you need to know ahead of the 2020 election season. Click or tap here to learn more about the elections happening in your county.

Testing in Volusia County: The Volusia County Fairgrounds will conduct viral and antibody testing on Sunday. Individuals getting antibody testing will be required to get a nasal swab first, according to officials. Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information and to make an appointment, click or tap here.

Fall sports begin: The FHSAA board of directors voted Friday to allow schools to begin practices for fall sports in late August. In a 11-5 vote, the FHSAA decided to keep August 24 as the earliest date teams can start practicing. Many school districts in Central Florida, however, will start later than that. To see when Fall sports may start in your county, click or tap here.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases across Central Florida as of Aug. 16:

County Case total New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 6,511 33 534 3 178 Flagler 1,160 6 93 0 14 Lake 5,619 32 318 1 83 Marion 7,247 86 576 2 113 Orange 33,382 202 1,005 2 351 Osceola 10,314 89 465 0 119 Polk 15,429 117 1,704 4 358 Seminole 7,471 47 511 5 145 Sumter 1,540 65 190 0 44 Volusia 8,452 50 632 2 169

Editor’s note: The numbers and data referenced in this story are publicly available on the Florida Department of Health website here and on the AHCA dashboard here.

