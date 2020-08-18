Study: Coronavirus symptoms tend to happen in certain order

ORLANDO, Fla. – Coronavirus symptoms seem to happen in a common pattern, a recently published study suggests.

Researchers wanted to see if there was a way to distinguish COVID-19 symptoms from other similar illnesses. They used the World Health Organization’s count of coronavirus cases and reviewed national and local governmental reports, according to the study published in Frontiers in Public Health.

After comparing case reports and tens of thousands of patient symptoms, researchers created a model that predicts the probability of COVID-19 symptoms happening in a specific order determining that those infected with the virus will likely experience a fever first, then a cough followed by muscle pain, nausea and potentially vomiting and diarrhea. This is if a patient experiences symptoms.

The purpose of the study was to see if pinpointing the order of symptoms could help medical professionals distinguish COVID-19 from influenza or SARS, especially as flu season approaches.

Scientists say the first symptom for the flu tends to be a cough -- which is not the case for COVID-19. Their findings also reveal that gastrointestinal symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, can also help distinguish the novel coronavirus from MERS and SARS.

According to the study, COVID-19 patients will likely experience nausea and vomiting before diarrhea. This order of symptoms is opposite for patients with MERS and SARS.

Order of COVID-19 symptoms

Fever

Cough

Muscle Pain

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

After studying the progression of discernible COVID-19 symptoms and comparing it with other common respiratory illnesses, the scientists believe physicians should utilize their study to promote recording the order of symptoms for coronavirus patients, calling it a good clinical practice as flu season approaches. They also support temperature checks and people who believe they’ve contracted COVID-19 to monitor their symptoms and when they get them.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.