Video shows male attacking clerk before stealing from register

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The Titusville Police Department on Tuesday released video of a male attacking a gas station clerk and stealing cash from the register in hopes that someone can help them identify the culprit.

Police said the attack happened at 1:45 a.m. on July 5 at a Sunoco gas station on Sission Road.

The footage shows the clerk standing by the register when the unidentified male charges at her and pushes her to the ground.

DO YOU KNOW WHO THIS IS? Black male 5 ft 6 in tall, 15 to 20 y/o & suspected of physically attacking female clerk & stealing $ from the register Sunday July 5th 2020 @ 1:45 AM Sunoco Convenience Store @ 6058 Sission Rd. Info Call TPD 321-264-7800 or CRIMELINE 1-800-423-TIPS(8477) pic.twitter.com/Yw2iUyjGBI — Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) August 18, 2020

The two struggle on the floor before the male forces her up so she can open the register, the video shows.

He then grabs wads of cash and leaves the store, according to the footage.

Police said the male is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and between 15 to 20 years old.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).