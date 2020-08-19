Florida man involved in DUI golf cart crash claims President Trump drove him to drink, deputies say

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A man who crashed his golf cart while driving it drunk through The Villages said he was driven to drink after watching President Donald Trump on TV, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to a single-vehicle golf cart crash the evening of July 30 on Rainey Trail and Buena Vista Boulevard and when they questioned the driver, 82-year-old Cary De Van, he said he hit a wall inside the golf cart tunnel while driving home.

De Van’s red golf cart had what appeared to be a broken axle, leading deputies to believe he ran over a concrete curb, records show.

The report said De Van was slurring his words and smelled of alcohol as deputies were questioning him about the crash. De Van was not injured and no property was damaged during the crash.

He claimed that about two hours prior, he saw Trump speaking on TV and “then got really mad at what he said” so he started drinking vodka, according to authorities.

Deputies said though De Van admitted to drinking, he thought he was OK to drive, yet he was unable to stand on his own or complete the field sobriety tests.

Breath tests showed De Van’s blood alcohol content was 0.149 and 0.148 during two different tests, according to the affidavit.

De Van was arrested on a DUI charge.