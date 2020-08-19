LIVE UPDATES: Florida’s largest teachers’ union fights to keep schools closed

ORLANDO, Fla. – The state of reopening schools across Florida will soon be in the hands of a judge as two days of hearings are scheduled to begin Wednesday.

The state’s largest teachers’ union is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials with the goal of halting in-person learning at schools until it can be done safely.

Wednesday’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

The state’s largest teachers’ union says it’s not safe to have face-to-face learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.