Poll: Most Americans ‘embarrassed’ by US COVID-19 response

55% of people polled think worst of pandemic still ahead

FILE - In this July 16, 2020 file photo, physician assistant Calvin Tran uses a grabber to collect a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 drive-through testing site set up at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif. Health officials in California are concerned about the confluence of the coronavirus and flu in the upcoming months, noting a substantial decline in child vaccination rates since the pandemic, a state official said Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's health and human services secretary, said the number of children vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella as they prepare to enter elementary school plummeted when schools and businesses closed in spring. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Almost seven in 10 Americans say they are embarrassed by the U.S. response to the coronavirus.

That's according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

According to the poll, 62% of the public says President Donald Trump could be doing more to fight the outbreak.

The poll finds disapproval of Trump's handling of the outbreak at a new high, 58%.

Also, 55% of those polled think the worst of the pandemic is still ahead.

