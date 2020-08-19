Poll: Most Americans ‘embarrassed’ by US COVID-19 response
55% of people polled think worst of pandemic still ahead
Almost seven in 10 Americans say they are embarrassed by the U.S. response to the coronavirus.
That's according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.
According to the poll, 62% of the public says President Donald Trump could be doing more to fight the outbreak.
The poll finds disapproval of Trump's handling of the outbreak at a new high, 58%.
Also, 55% of those polled think the worst of the pandemic is still ahead.
