VIDEO: Box truck overturns in possible tornado in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. – A box truck overturned during a possible tornado in DeLand on Tuesday.

Florida Highway Patrol posted the video on Twitter.

[RELATED: PHOTOS: Possible tornado damages homes, topple trees in Volusia County]

FHP said the driver was taken to the hospital with bumps and bruises.

#seatbeltssavelives. Video from inside a box truck that overturned, after being in the middle of a possible tornado this afternoon, in Deland. The driver was taken to the hospital with bumps and bruises. You never know when weather can turn your life upside down. #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/LB0GXWkF9r — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) August 19, 2020

Investigators used the hashtag “seat belts save lives.”

“You never know when the weather can turn your life upside down,” FHP posted on social media.

[RELATED: Video: Possible tornado causes ‘significant damage’ in DeLand]

The National Weather Service said crews will survey the damage to determine if it was a tornado passed through the city.

Crews are reminding residents to be aware of down power lines.

At one point on Tuesday, 11,000 people were without power.