VIDEO: Box truck overturns in possible tornado in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. – A box truck overturned during a possible tornado in DeLand on Tuesday.
Florida Highway Patrol posted the video on Twitter.
[RELATED: PHOTOS: Possible tornado damages homes, topple trees in Volusia County]
FHP said the driver was taken to the hospital with bumps and bruises.
#seatbeltssavelives. Video from inside a box truck that overturned, after being in the middle of a possible tornado this afternoon, in Deland. The driver was taken to the hospital with bumps and bruises. You never know when weather can turn your life upside down. #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/LB0GXWkF9r— FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) August 19, 2020
Investigators used the hashtag “seat belts save lives.”
“You never know when the weather can turn your life upside down,” FHP posted on social media.
[RELATED: Video: Possible tornado causes ‘significant damage’ in DeLand]
The National Weather Service said crews will survey the damage to determine if it was a tornado passed through the city.
Crews are reminding residents to be aware of down power lines.
At one point on Tuesday, 11,000 people were without power.