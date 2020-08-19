76ºF

VIDEO: Box truck overturns in possible tornado in DeLand

Driver taken to the hospital with bumps and bruises, according to FHP.

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

DELAND, Fla. – A box truck overturned during a possible tornado in DeLand on Tuesday.

Florida Highway Patrol posted the video on Twitter.

FHP said the driver was taken to the hospital with bumps and bruises.

Investigators used the hashtag “seat belts save lives.”

“You never know when the weather can turn your life upside down,” FHP posted on social media.

The National Weather Service said crews will survey the damage to determine if it was a tornado passed through the city.

Crews are reminding residents to be aware of down power lines.

At one point on Tuesday, 11,000 people were without power.

