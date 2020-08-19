Volusia County Schools release tentative athletic schedule

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County School District has released a tentative athletic schedule.

The earliest practice may start on Sept. 7 and the regular season games may start on Sept. 18.

The tentative schedule is for:

football

sideline cheer

girls’ volleyball

cross country

swimming

bowling

golf

The schedule could change if the CDC, state, or county issues new coronavirus guidelines.

The district said anyone who has questions about a specific sport is asked to call the athletic director for their school.

Students are set to return to school on Aug. 31.