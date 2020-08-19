87ºF

Volusia County Schools release tentative athletic schedule

Regular season games may begin on Sept. 18

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

The Volusia County School District has released a tentative athletic schedule.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County School District has released a tentative athletic schedule.

The earliest practice may start on Sept. 7 and the regular season games may start on Sept. 18.

The tentative schedule is for:

  • football
  • sideline cheer
  • girls’ volleyball
  • cross country
  • swimming
  • bowling
  • golf

The schedule could change if the CDC, state, or county issues new coronavirus guidelines.

The district said anyone who has questions about a specific sport is asked to call the athletic director for their school.

Students are set to return to school on Aug. 31.

