Volusia County Schools release tentative athletic schedule

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County School District has released a tentative athletic schedule.
The earliest practice may start on Sept. 7 and the regular season games may start on Sept. 18.
The tentative schedule is for:
- football
- sideline cheer
- girls’ volleyball
- cross country
- swimming
- bowling
- golf
The schedule could change if the CDC, state, or county issues new coronavirus guidelines.
The district said anyone who has questions about a specific sport is asked to call the athletic director for their school.
Students are set to return to school on Aug. 31.