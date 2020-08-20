DAY 2 UPDATES: Florida’s largest teachers’ union fights to keep schools closed

ORLANDO, Fla. – Day 2 of a hearing between the state of Florida and the largest teachers’ union will continue Thursday.

[WATCH THE HEARING IN THE VIDEO PLAYER AT THE TOP OF THIS STORY]

The state’s largest teachers’ union, Florida Education Association, is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials with the goal of halting in-person learning at schools until it can be done safely.

Here’s a recap of Wednesday’s hearing.

Keep track of the hearing by refreshing this page as News 6 reporter Nadeen Yanes posts updates.

7:20 a.m.

Check out News 6 reporter Nadeen Yanes’ recap of Day 1 in the video below.

7 a.m.

The state is set to lay out its case for sending kids back to school.