DeLand tornado caused $7.4 million in damages

DeLAND, Fla. – A tornado that touched down in DeLand minutes after a warning was issued caused $7.4 million in damages as it tore through homes and businesses in the area.

The National Weather Service was on the ground Wednesday, the day after the storm struck, to examine the destruction along the EF-2 tornado’s 4.6-mile path.

NWS teams said the tornado moved northeast beginning at West Minnesota Avenue and North Ridgewood Avenue and lifted east of the Lake Lindley subdivision.

Photos and videos of the wreckage show roofs blown away, vehicles tipped over and buildings destroyed.

Officials said that in DeLand alone, 28 structures were affecting, meaning some sort of mostly minor cosmetic damage, while 15 single family homes received minor damage, 14 single family homes suffered major damage and one home was destroyed.

Also in DeLand, one multi-family home received major damage, nine businesses sustained minor damage and five businesses suffered major damage.

On Thursday, the county property appraiser completed assessments and determined that it will cost $7.4 million to repair all the damage.

The Red Cross and United Way are helping residents with food and shelter.